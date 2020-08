Nollywood actor, Zubby Micheal has gifted his personal assistant a plot of land.

The leading man took to his Instagram page to share he news of his magnanimousity towards his staff member.

Zubby Micheal shared a picture of himself handing over what looked like land documents and captioned the shot,

“Just gave my PA a plot of land @syratouchmetu enjoy”, he wrote.

Congratulations to the PA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook