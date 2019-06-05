Actor Yul Edochie Survives Horrifying Car Accident: Photo

Yul Edochie is thankful.

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram today to reveal how he lost control of the car while driving, causing the vehicle to somersault twice before landing in a ditch.

“I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right. I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter,” he wrote.

He continued, “Miraculously I came out alive with few cuts and bruises.”

Fans are sending him good wishes.

