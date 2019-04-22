Actor Yul Edochie Calls Out Comedians Who Joke About the Death of Jesus Christ

Yul Edochie has some words for comedians who make jokes about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Posting on his Instagram, the Nollywood actor said this is wrong, that those who partake in this have no fear of God in them.

“Seen a couple of comedians making a joke out of the last hours of Jesus Christ. It is totally wrong,” he began, “totally unacceptable.”

He continued, “Even if you have no respect for anyone at all, certainly not your maker. Fear and respect our Lord Almighty, our creator, Lord Jesus Christ.”

