Actor Who Portrayed Darth Vader in Original Star Wars Trilogy Dies at 85

David Prowse is dead.

According to THR, the English weightlifter and bodybuilder who portrayed Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, died early in the morning on Saturday.

His death was confirmed by his agent Thomas Bowington to THR, and also wrote on Twitter, “It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client Dave Prowse M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85.”

Prowse also portrayed the Frankenstein monster in three movies: the James Bond spoof Casino Royale (1967) and, for Hammer Films, The Horror of Frankenstein (1970) and Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974), the last opposite a future Star Wars co-star, Peter Cushing.

He was 85.

