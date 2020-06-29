Actor Wayne Brady Pays Tribute to Little Richard With Medley of Hits

Last night, the 2020 BET Awards remembered late music legend Little Richard with a performance by comedian-musician Wayne Brady.

Recall that Little Richard died at age 87 on May 9 of bone cancer. And on Sunday, Brady did his best to emulate the legend; dressed in a shiny gold suit, he gave an energetic performance with a medley that included some of the “architect of rock ‘n’ roll’s” greatest hits.

Brady played Little Richard on American Soul, a BET drama that told the story of the making of Soul Train.

Watch the performance below.

