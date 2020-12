Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister is reportedly dead.

Per TMZ, this was confirmed by law enforcement sources, who said that they got a call to the actor’s Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. He reportedly was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances of his death have yet to be made public.

The actor was famous for playing the bully in Hollywood movies, but he also played the hilarious role of Deebo in “Friday” and the sequel, “Next Friday.”