Actor Steve Buscemi’s Wife Jo Andres Dies at 65

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Actor Steve Buscemi’s Wife Jo Andres Dies at 65

Steve Buscemi is in mourning.

According to E! News, the American actor’s wife of more than 30 years, Jo Andres, has died and the cause of death has not been made public.

The couple got married Andres in 1987, and they welcomed one child together, their son Lucian, who was born in 1990.

They were often spotted on the red carpet together, until their final appearance seven months ago in New York City.

Andres is also a filmmaker and artist, who became famous for her film, dance, and light performances. She also made her directorial debut with 1996’s Black Kites.

Speaking about his wife in a 2009 Q&A with The Independent, Buscemi said his favorite work of art is “something by my wife Jo Andres. She paints, she makes films, she has done performances.”

Now, fans are mourning with him.

Related Posts

Actress Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald Have Called Off Their Engagement

January 12, 2019
mi abaga

MI Abaga Celebrates as Rap Takes Over the Nigerian Music Industry

January 12, 2019

Bisi Alimi Drags Straight Men For Filth And We Are Here For It!

January 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *