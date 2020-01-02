Actor Sam Ajibola and Girlfriend Sandra are Now Engaged

Congratulations to Sam Ajibola and his partner Sandra!

The actor has taken to his Instagram to reveal the heartwarming news, in a post in which he talked about Sandra being his soulmate, how complements and completes him.

“I’ve always been big on the kind of soul I would be spending the rest of my life with,” he wrote, adding, “At some point in my adolescence, it became a fervent prayer request when I figured I couldn’t find you myself. God answered, and it didn’t take long to confirm you as the woman of my dreams.”

See his post below: