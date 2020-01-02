Actor Sam Ajibola and Girlfriend Sandra are Now Engaged

Congratulations to Sam Ajibola and his partner Sandra!

The actor has taken to his Instagram to reveal the heartwarming news, in a post in which he talked about Sandra being his soulmate, how complements and completes him.

“I’ve always been big on the kind of soul I would be spending the rest of my life with,” he wrote, adding, “At some point in my adolescence, it became a fervent prayer request when I figured I couldn’t find you myself. God answered, and it didn’t take long to confirm you as the woman of my dreams.”

S O U L M A T E : I've always been big on the kind of Soul i would be spending the rest of my Life with as Forever is a Long time to be Miserable with the wrong person . At some point of my adolescence , It became a fervent prayer request when i figured i couldn't find you myself . God answered , and it didn't take long to confirm you as the woman of my Dreams , My Best friend & the very one that would complement me . I'm completely certain that i have made the Right choice with you because since we met I haven't spent a day without thinking of you (which is very rare of me) , and i can't wait to spend the rest of our Lives laughing and Playing like we do Everyday . 📸 : @aristomixmultimedia #TheAdaAdeRoyals2020 #Adanna&Ademola #Sandra&Samuel #RoyalWeddings #Vision2020 #KingdomUnion

