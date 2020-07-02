Actor Ray Fisher Accuses Joss Whedon of “Abusive, Unprofessional” Behavior on Set

Ray Fisher has accused Joss Whedon of abusive, unprofessional behaviour which he said he endured when they worked together on 2017’s Justice League.

Whedon had taken over from Zack Snyder to oversee postproduction, when Snyder stepped down in May 2017 to grieve a family tragedy.

Fisher had shared a video of himself praising Whedon at Comic-Con in 2017, where he noted, “Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him.”

Now, he has come forward with the truth of his experience. “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” he shared on Wednesday, adding, “‘[Whedon’s] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

Fisher wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “He was enabled, in many ways, by [producers] Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.”

Fisher, who played the hero Cyborg in the film, has been sharing details of his time on Justice League over the past few weeks, following Snyder revealing that he would debut his own cut of the movie on HBO Max. “I don’t praise [writer] Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League,” Fisher had written on June 6. “I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script!” Whedon had yet to address this as at press time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

