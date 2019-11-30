Actor Olu Michaels Says He’ll Never Get Married or Have Children

Olu Michaels has opened up about why he will not conform to social norms that expect him to get married or have children.

The Nollywood actor spoke about this during a chat with The Nation, in which he explained his discomfort with the idea of marriage and fatherhood.

He said:

“I’m not married, and I don’t intend to. Truth be told, I’m scared of marriage and I don’t think I will ever get married. Though, I wanted to have kids when I was younger but not now, it is too late. Why I said it’s too late for having children is that I am a workaholic and I don’t like a situation where I would want to sleep and then a baby starts crying. My parents have been begging me to get married but no. I am a jealous man. For example, if I marry an actress and I see her kissing another actor on set, I will never tolerate such. Also, if I marry a beautiful woman, I might never concentrate on my work because I will be on the look to protect her. What I do every time I feel lonely is that I have a car that I bought with all my money. It is a Mercedes-Benz and the interior is wow. I love it. I just drive round town and get home and sleep off.”