Actor Nico Santos Loses Stepfather to Coronavirus: “Devastating”

Nico Santos has revealed that his stepfather died after losing his battle with COVID-19, and that his mother is still fighting the infection.

“He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy,” Santos wrote of his stepfather’s passing on Instagram. As for his mother, the actor noted for now she does not require hospitalization.

“The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart,” he added in his post.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor continued that he was unable to see his stepfather before he died and “can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband.”

“I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore,” he wrote.

And this comes after he had tweeted on March 22, “If you have prayers, positive thoughts and energy to spare please send them our way. My family could use it. Stay safe everyone. And STAY HOME.”