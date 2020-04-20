Nick Cordero has been sedated in the intensive care unit since April 1, and now the 41-year-old Broadway actor may have his leg amputated as a result of his battle with COVID-19.

His journey has been documented on Instagram by his wide, Amanda Kloots, who announced when he was, at first, diagnosed with pneumonia.

“We got some difficult news yesterday,” she said in a video update on Cordero’s coronavirus fight on her Instagram story. “Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything. So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting, and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines — so we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

She then wrote a hopeful message: “A plead… I know this isn’t possible but today is miracle day so what not ask? I just wish I could see him. Hold his hand. Touch his face. I do believe this would help him WAKE UP.”

THR adds that she wrote last weekend that her husband had developed a new infection in his lung and had to be resuscitated, and that he then had to undergo surgery. “They had a very hard time getting him back,” she said at the time.

Cordero was put on a ventilator, dialysis and an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, but Kloots explained that “one of the cannulas for the ECMO was stopping blood flow to his right leg and they had to go in to immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.”

Kloots has been keeping Instagram friends and followers updated about Cordero’s health throughout his hospitalization. She said he tested negative for COVID-19 twice, but a third test came back positive.

Cordero is known for portraying Earl Hunterson in Waitress and has been in various other Broadway shows: Rock of Ages, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination.