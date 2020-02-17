Actor Mofe Duncan’s Ex-Wife Jessica Kakkad Supports His New Relationship

Jessica Kakkad has taken to social media to share her support for her ex-husband, Mofe Duncan, who recently revealed he is now in a relationship with a new woman.

He wrote:

☆ I was afraid. I’ve been here before. It hurt. I tried to heal it. It hurt the more. Then I gave up. The world laughed. I cried. God listened. God willed it. The Universe provided. I accepted. You approved. I’m not afraid. Not anymore. ☆ J.A.G.❤🔒 ☆ HER. ☆ #HappyValentinesDay ☆

This raised a few eyebrows, especially because it has only been months since his marriage to Jessica supposedly failed.

Well, the businesswoman has now qualms with his choice to date again.

She said of his new partner, her Bellanaija: “She’s Beautiful, Happy Valentine’s Day guys.”

