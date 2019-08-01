Actor Mario Lopez Apologises for His Ignorant Comments About Trans Kids

Mario Lopez says he is sorry for comments he made during an interview with Trump supporter, Candace Owens, during which they talked about the “weird trend” of children “picking their own gender,” as Owens put it.

Lopez said:

“I’m kind of blown away, too. Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong. But at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, okay, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be … It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

This earned Lopez a major backlash on social media, which is why he has a statement, saying:

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were. I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”