Actor Jussie Smollett Assaulted in Chicago in Suspected Hate Crime

TMZ is reporting that Empire star Jussie Smollett was hospitalised early Tuesday after he was assaulted by unknown men in Chicago in what is described as a possible hate crime.

Chicago Police Department also confirmed this, saying that Smollett was beaten by two men who approached him by yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 300 block of E. North Water Street. They proceeded to assault Smollett and “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him.

The two men are also said to have put a rope around Smollett’s neck before fleeing on foot. Smollett then transported himself to an area hospital and is described as being in “good condition.”

Smollett was in Chicago ahead of a concert he was set to perform on Saturday. He had posted on Instagram late Monday night saying he had arrived in the city “after spending 7 hours on a plane for a 2 hour flight.”

Reacting to the sad situation, GLAAD said, “GLAAD reached out to FOX and Jussie’s team today to offer assistance as well as support for him. Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world.”

We hope he gets well soon.