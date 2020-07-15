Actor John Okafor Says COVID is a Scam, Calls it a “Devilish Program”

John Okafor does not believe in the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor who is famous for his role as Mr. Ibu spoke with the folks at The Nation Newspapers, during which he accused the Nigerian government of partaking in what he’s described as a “devilish program.” And he also spoke about how the pandemic has crippled economies and encouraged at atmosphere of fear.

He said:

Nigeria, we are not supposed to be involved in this COVID-19, I see no reason why we should be involved. Only Nigerians in diaspora will have to partake in this devilish program. We at home are oblivious, we are not supposed to be involved in any ceremony in trying to pretend or in trying to avoid. My brother, COVID-19 or 20 is not here, I don’t care. I no dey fear anything I dey wear cloth waka on my own. Nothing dey here, nobody don die for this whole area, if you go another area nobody don die, go to stadium nobody don die. Let’s be sorry for ourselves.

About the rising cases of COVID-19 related deaths in the country, he said:

“You know anybody? Have you ever attended any burial and they say na this thing kill am? have you ever gone to the hospital them say this person na Covid dey hold am? Have you ever seen a family them say somebody na Covid na em kill am yesterday for family wey you know? You cannot, dem say dem say na em me and you dey hear. Even the sickness dey fear us. Are they not human beings, let them bring a picture of at least one person killed by COVID-19 and we find the family of such a person. COVID whatever is not in Nigeria, we have hot weather here, the disease is scared of us just as we are scared of it so it can’t come here. It has affected so many industries in the country, it has driven us away from work because of the lies and gossip. Na small thing e remain hunger for don kill me since if no be say better people dey wey dey give us money.”

