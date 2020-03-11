Actor John Boyega Bags Netflix Deal to Produce African Films

John Boyega has just bagged a massive Netflix deal.

According to Variety, the Star Wars actor is partnering with Netflix through his UpperRoom Productions to “develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or other elements in or around African countries.”

“Africa has a rich history in storytelling, and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world,” said David Kosse, VP of international film at Netflix.

Boyega added: “I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories, and my team and I are excited to develop original material,” said Boyega. “We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision.”