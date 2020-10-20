Actor Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Actor Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges took to his social media on Monday to reveal that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” the 70-year-old actor tweeted. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The iconic actor continued in the Twitter thread, saying he is “profoundly grateful” for the love and support from his family and friends, and was appreciative of prayers and well wishes following the announcement.

Reacting to the news, FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP who is he working with, said, “Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

Related Posts

Official Trailer of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film Drops

October 20, 2020

“You Have No Business Sending Us Tweets”- Mr Macaroni Drags the Government Over #EndSARS

October 19, 2020

Bruce Willis Reprises His John McClane Role in DieHard Commercial

October 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply