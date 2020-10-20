Actor Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges took to his social media on Monday to reveal that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” the 70-year-old actor tweeted. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The iconic actor continued in the Twitter thread, saying he is “profoundly grateful” for the love and support from his family and friends, and was appreciative of prayers and well wishes following the announcement.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Reacting to the news, FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP who is he working with, said, “Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

