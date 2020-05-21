Actor Hagen Mills Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Incident

THR is reporting that actor Hagen Mills, who appeared in multiple projects, including the FX series Baskets, has died in what has been described as an attempted murder-suicide.

Per the outlet, the shooting occurred Tuesday evening in Mayfield, Kentucky, where the 29-year-old actor allegedly opened fire on a woman who was shot multiple times before turning the gun on himself, according to Mayfield police.

His 34-year-old victim was hit in the arm and chest. She was transported to the hospital, and thankfully, is expected to survive. It is unclear if they were in a relationship before the incident.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

