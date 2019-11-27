Actor Godfrey Gao Dies While Filming Reality Show

Godfrey Gao is dead.

According to Us Weekly, the Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model died on Wednesday, November 27, after suffering an apparent heart attack while filming a reality show.

Gao “suddenly fell down to the ground while running” on the set of the Zhejiang Television competition Chase Me in Ningbo, China, said the statement released by the show’s producers. Medical staff treated Gao on the spot before rushing him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

“In the early hours of November 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately, following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us. We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept,” Gao’s agency, JetStar Entertainment, said in a statement. “Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey’s for their concern. His management and team were by his side and his family were urgently rushed to the location.”

The agency added, “Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone.”

He was 35.