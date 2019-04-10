Actor Gideon Okeke Brawls With Fans After Making Homophobic Post

Gideon Okeke is catching a lot of heat on his Instagram after he got bored and decided to spew some bile at American designer Marc Jacobs.

Recall that Jacobs and his longtime boyfriend, Charly Defrancesco got married at a private ceremony held on Saturday in New York City. And while many people congratulated the couple, Nigeria’s upcoming actor Okeke took to his page to preach some doom and gloom.

We won’t share the dangerous homophobic comments here.

However, check out his exchange with folks who are really upset with his comments: