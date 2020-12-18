Actor, Femi Jacobs Replies Pastor who Said Christians May Have to Boycott Netflix

Femi Jacobs has replied popular Abuja-based pastor, Emmanuel Iren who tweeted that Christians may have to boycott Netflix.

The clergyman had taken to the micro blogging app to write;

“At some point, Christians may have to boycott @netflix. I said what I said.

Nollywood star got on the thread to reply the pastor, stating that he’s a working actor who pays offerings from renumeration off Nollywood films. He tweeted;

“Pastor Sir, I am actor and many of my films are on there. I give offerings from the proceeds of working in Nollywood. God calling is on there too, it’s a faith based film. Advise me, where will we be selling our films, Sir?”

