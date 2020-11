Eddie Hassell is dead.

Per THR, the actor who appeared in the Oscar-nominated 2010 film The Kids Are All Right and NBC’s 2005-06 sci-fi series Surface, reportedly died on Sunday morning.

TMZ added that Hassell died in Texas in what appears to be a carjacking. However, details of the tragic news has yet to be made public, but the incident is reportedly still under investigation.

He was 30.

