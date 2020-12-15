Actor, Doyin Hassan Loses wife, Bolanle

Famous actor of Christian movies, Doyin Hassan has lost his wife of 10 years, Bolanle.

The professor at the Conestoga College, Canada, will bury the love of his life come December 18, after she passed away on December 9, 2020, at the age of 57.

Doyin Hassan and his wife who was a lecturer at Lagos State University (LASU), shot to fame as popular faces in many movies from Mike Bamiloye’s faith based movie production outfit, Mount Zion Faith Ministries.

The couple met during their work with Mike Bamiloye, fell in love and got married.

May Bolanle’s soul rest in peace.

