Actor-DJ Idris Elba Joins the Lineup for Coachella 2019

Idris Elba will make his debut outing at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival set to hold in April.

The actor, who also is a famous disc jockey, joins the list of performers for the highly-anticipated event. While Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande are headlining, Elba, Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, Janelle Monáe, Pusha-T, and on this year’s lineup.

Check out the poster below.

Coachella kicks off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 12-14, and then for a second weekend from April 19-21.

