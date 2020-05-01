Actor Bolly Lomo Threatens Lawsuit After Being Accused of Rape

Bolly Lomo is blowing hot on Twitter after some women accused him of rape.

It all started after some women took to the platform to speak up about the sexual assault they had experienced over the years, and it wasn’t long before folks named Bolly Lomo.

Now, he says the accusations aren’t things he takes kindly to and so said he has ‘contacted’ lawyers:

However, folks have gone way back to years ago to unearth some of the disturbing tweets he had shared on his page. Check them out:

Old tweets of Nigerian Celebrity host Bollylomo surface after a few girls accuse him of rape pic.twitter.com/Fh7K3wZdGY — CrowdailyNG (@Crowdailyng) May 1, 2020

