Actor Bobby Obodo Says Nollywood Movies on Netflix are ‘Painful to See’

Bobby Obodo has taken to his Twitter to speak about the poor quality of some of the Nigerian films uploaded on Netflix.

According to the Nollywood star, some of these films are too painful to see because they are rife with poor production, predictable storylines, that many of these filmmakers only want to brag about having their films on the giant streamer.

He said:

Most of the movies we’re putting out on #Netflix are becoming painful to see. Such great opportunity to literally reach most parts of the world to showcase #Nollywood via the platform, & we fucking up. Errbody wants their “shit” on Netflix- I suspect for $$$ & bragging rights. I hope creative producers/directors/writers start putting out good movies on there to save us the shame & ridicule that cld befall #Nollywood, before it’s too late. Lazy/predictable storylines, horrible extras, disastrous costumes, etc. Come on, mehn. This opporutnity is golden!

And he said a lot more. See his tweets below:

I hope creative producers/directors/writers start putting out good movies on there to save us the shame & ridicule that cld befall #Nollywood, before it's too late. Lazy/predictable storylines, horrible extras, disastrous costumes, etc. Come on, mehn. This opporutnity is golden! — Bobby Obodo (@BobbyObodo) December 17, 2019

Can't tell- cos I'm sure more of the same movies may have already been submitted to #Netflix for approval. But I believe if good filmmakers flood the pool too, there might be a balance, & then a dominance of the movie pool with good movies. Hoping it ain't a far stretch tho https://t.co/qJki8ss25T — Bobby Obodo (@BobbyObodo) December 17, 2019

I swear mehn. And I be actor for the industry too ooh. But even me sef don begin shake my head for the long list of trash we're putting on that platform #WeMustDoBetter https://t.co/tUrNp6FjCi — Bobby Obodo (@BobbyObodo) December 17, 2019

Most of our movies are dramas. We don't need $1M to shoot a drama movie with a sweet story line, cast decent actors for every role- esp. roles of extras (<IMPORTANT), provide costumes (MUST BE IRONED) that suits ALL xters in the movie- FOR ALL ACTORS #NollywoodGottaDoBetter — Bobby Obodo (@BobbyObodo) December 17, 2019