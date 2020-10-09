Actor Blake Jenner Admits to Physically Abusing Former Partner

Blake Jenner took to his social media to share a lengthy post in which he admitted to physically abusing his former partner.

“Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this I something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but privately with the individual directly affected and with myself,” he said in the post.

he continued, saying that he was only 20 years old when he met a woman and fell in love. “The passion between us would take us both to some of the most joyous highs, but also to moments of jealous bouts of insecurity, and volatility,” the now-28-year-old said, adding that he takes “full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally, and yes, physically.”

He admits to an argument that escalated and says that he threw a phone that hit his former partner in the face. “In a moment of frustration, while I was standing in the hallway and she was in our bedroom, I threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face. I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone,” he writes. “It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life. … I am responsible for the pain that I caused her in that moment and beyond. And it is something that I am still working on forgiving myself for.”

He didn’t mention the name of the person he abused. However, THR reveals that this has since been related to the abuse allegations against him that surfaced in November 2019 from his ex-wife, actress Melissa Benoist, 32.

Read the full story here.

