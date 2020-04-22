Actor Ansel Elgort Strips Naked to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief Effort

Ansel Elgort shocked his fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actor took to the app to share a nude photograph taken by his father Arthur Elgort, who’s also a well-known photographer. Ansel jokingly captioned the image, “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO.” Instead, his bio linked to a GoFundMe to raise money for hospital staff.

Per Complex:

The charity’s goal is to raise a million dollars to “fund each Brooklyn for Life! restaurant, enabling them to provide—at no cost to the recipients—at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the Brooklyn frontlines of this pandemic,” the GoFundMe page reads. The food delivery initiative is being managed by the nonprofit Brooklyn NY for Life!

Well, fans are took dumbfounded but the stunning photograph.

Check out the photo that has now been deleted:

See the reactions:

