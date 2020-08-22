Actor and ‘Elder Marlian’, Chkwuka Jude Hails Singer, Teni for Not ‘Going Naked’

Veteran actor, Chukwuka Jude has stated that mainstream and social media doesn’t give musician, Teni the Entertainer enough credit.

The Nollywood practitioner who was conferred with the title of ‘Elder Marlian’ and gifted a cash prize of N1million by none other than Naira Marley himslef, took to social media to hail the ‘Uyo Meyo’ hitmaker for not ‘going Naked’.

Sharing a photo of Teni in her usual regalia of durag, oversized teeshirt and shorts, Jude Chukwuka wrote;

“I’m yet to see both the mainstream and social media give @tenitheentertainer he credit to have hit limelight without showing her cleavage or going half naked in her videos. WHO SAYS YOU CAN’T BLOW DRESSING DECENT?”

