Actor and Director, Clark Middleton Dies at 63

Famed actor and director, Clark Middleton has sadly passed away at 63 after contracting the West Nile virus.

The actor known for his characterisation of Glenn Carter in ‘The Blacklist’ is said to have died on Sunday, October 4.

His wife, Elissa confirmed the news if his passing in a statement she released.

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend.

“Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities.”

Clark Middleton had a number of film and television credits to his name while alive.

He starred in “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” “Snowpiercer,” “Law and Order”, “Twin Peaks”, etc. His big-screen credits includes, Academy Award-winning “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”

Middleton also wrote and directed original work for both the screen and stage, where he started his career.

He lived with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis for more than 50 years and was a spokesperson for the Arthritis Foundation.

Clark Middleton is survived by his wife Elissa, his brother Kirby Middleton and his mother Sue Perior.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

