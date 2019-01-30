Congratulations to Akah Nnani and Claire Iderawumi!

The actor and his designer girlfriend took to their social media pages yesterday to announce that they have taken their relationship to the next level.

“My people, I’ve engaged someone oh!! Lol,” said Akah in his post, adding, “This actually happened a little while before now and I want to share with you all. @akahandclaire is official guys 😍❤🤵🏽👰🏽🎊 WE ARE GETTING MARRIED soon!! 😅 Thank you so much for your love and beat wishes guys, we are completely overwhelmed!! The full proposal video will be on our YouTube channel soon!! We have a wedding coming up soon 🕺🏽”

While Claire wrote: “I cried my eyes out on this day at Omenka Gallery as I said YES to the man God sent my way. 😭🥰This happened a while back, we’ve allowed the feels to marinate in our hearts and now we want to share with the world🌎 ❤️ My Bestfriend and I 💏get to spend the rest of our lives together, what more can I wish for. 💃🏽5 years of loving up and now FOREVER!!! I’m so excited 😭😂🙈. I love you till my last breath @akahnnani. Now it’s to plan a 😩🙈”

And fans are super glad for them.