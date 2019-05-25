Actor Afeez Oyetoro Celebrates 16th Wedding Anniversary With the Sweetest Note

Afeez Oyetoro, known for his famous role as Saka, wishes he married his wife Olaide Saidat much earlier.

The actor took to his page took to write her a sweet tribute as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary, adding that he wishes he married her much earlier, the reason being that she has brought him so much joy.

He said:

Today, (May 24 2019), sixteen years ago, Olaide Saidat said “yes” and we became husband and wife. But I have a regret. In my life, the only regret I have is that I got married to her just only sixteen years ago and not earlier than that. It has been sixteen years of loving and mature understanding. Sixteen years of sharing same vision, dreams, aspirations as a result of divine love. We have been moving from glorious heights to glorious heights. Every time that I consider the trend of things when I got married to this woman sixteen years ago, I always regret I didn’t marry her earlier, much more earlier. May be thirty years ago, forty years ago or even fifty years ago. Well better late than never. I thank ALLAH for granting me the grace to marry this wonderful, superb, and beautiful mother of our precious kids. Glory be to ALLAH for HIS grace and favour. Please kindly join us to celebrate our sixteenth wedding anniversary. Wishing you all a divinely blessed weekend.