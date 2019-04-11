Activist Reveals Homophobic Actor Gideon Okeke Once ‘Hustled’ for a Queer Movie Role

Gideon Okeke continues to catch a lot of flak after speaking ill of American designer Marc Jacobs and his husband Charly DeFrancesco.

The actor took to his Instagram to spew homophobic bile after the couple tied the knot last weekend in New York. Many people found Okeke’s post repulsive, and they called him out.

Now, activist Olúmidé F Mákànjúọlá has revealed that Okeke, who has a problem with same-sex relationships, once hustled and failed to secure a queer role in a film.

”I can’t stop laughing. Same Gideon that was trying to hustle for a queer role in a film through a major PR director in Nigeria? Issaokay sha, everyone got to trend somehow. But again, if you know, you know. #PeaceOut,” he tweeted.

I can't stop laughing. Same Gideon that was trying to hustle for a queer role in a film through a major PR director in Nigeria? Issaokay sha, everyone got to trend somehow. But again, if you know, you know. #PeaceOut https://t.co/kVJfjdbNdD — Olúmidé F Mákànjúọlá (@O_Makanjuola) April 10, 2019

Okeke has yet to post a rebuttal since this revelation surfaced.