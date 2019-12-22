 Achebe gets bust at UNN

Renowned Nigerian author, Prof Chinua Achebe, has been honoured with a bust at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The author of Things Fall Apart was the toast at this year’s Distinguished Personality Lecture of Faculty of Arts, UNN – the third in the series.

His recognition came on a day another distinguished son of his community, Ogidi, Anambra State, Emeka Ken Nwabueze, was honoured as 2019 Arts Man of the Year by the Faculty.

As a way of appreciating Achebe’s contributions to humanities, the Faculty built the Chinua Achebe Literary Court and unveiled a bust in his honour at the front of the Faculty building and at the arts theatre complex

The Dean of Arts, Prof Nnanyelugo Okoro, had told guests at the occasion that Achebe was a literary maestro who impacted African literature and would ever be remembered.

He said: “As I speak, the Department of English and Literary Studies of this university has introduced a course entitled, Studies in Achebe, which is solely on the writer’s work. This is the first time in our history that this kind of recognition is being granted to a non-European author. That laudable effort would soon be replicated in other Nigerian universities.

“To complement the above, we are here proposing for the establishment of Chinua Achebe Study Centre to be domiciled at the University of Nigeria. A professor whose chair would be endowed by an institution, a corporate organisation, a foundation or an individual, as the case may be, would head that Centre.

“Considering Achebe’s stature and his great contributions to global letters, that Centre will attract scholars from all over the world who would be here to impact our students and generate revenue that will be used to develop our dear country. We would need all the help both in the establishment of the centre and in the endowment of the professorial chair.”