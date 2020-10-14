‘Accountability is the First Step to Change’ Genevieve Nnaji on #EndSARS Protests

Genevieve Nnaji isn’t backing down from using her platform to speak truth to power and has called out the government yet again.

The screen diva who has been vocal in her support for the nationwide #EndSARS campaign with an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, does not believe the authority is sincere with its promise to end SARS.

Genevieve Nnaji took to Twitter to note that the first step to change is accountability and since no one in the police force has been ‘dismissed, arrested and charged for the murder of innocent protestants and citizens’ she does not believe the presidency and members of the upper echelon of power are listening.

We don’t believe you are listening when nobody has been dismissed, arrested and charged for the murder of innocent protesters and citizens. Accountability is the first step to change. #EndSars #EndSWAT — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) October 14, 2020

