‘Accountability is the First Step to Change’ Genevieve Nnaji on #EndSARS Protests

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘Accountability is the First Step to Change’ Genevieve Nnaji on #EndSARS Protests

Genevieve Nnaji isn’t backing down from using her platform to speak truth to power and has called out the government yet again.

The screen diva who has been vocal in her support for the nationwide #EndSARS campaign with an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, does not believe the authority is sincere with its promise to end SARS.

Genevieve Nnaji took to Twitter to note that the first step to change is accountability and since no one in the police force has been ‘dismissed, arrested and charged for the murder of innocent protestants and citizens’ she does not believe the presidency and members of the upper echelon of power are listening.

, , ,

Related Posts

Nollywood’s Nsikan Isaac Reveals She Lost Her Father and Brother to Police Shooting

October 14, 2020

Wizkid Has Postponed the Release of His “Made in Lagos” Album

October 14, 2020

Husband Appreciation Post Featuring Ciara and Russell Wilson

October 14, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply