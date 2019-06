The Brotherhood – Ring of Fire is a new round table series produced by Award Winning Director Kemi Adetiba, featuring Nigerian Men from all walks of life, sharing impassioned conversations on the highs and lows of being a Nigerian Man.

With multiple episodes covering differing topics ranging from entrepreneurship, religion and the new Nigeria, to topics like the music industry and the life of the average man in Nigeria.

The show premieres on Tuesday the 18th of June, 2019.

More soon!