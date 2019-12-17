Academy Unveils 2020 Oscar Shortlists: Check out the List

Yesterday, the Academy announced the shortlisted films in the documentary feature, music, VFX, make-up and hairstyling, and shorts categories.

Check out some of them below:

Documentary feature

Fifteen films will advance in the category after 159 films were submitted. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees, to be announced on January 13, 2020. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down The House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

Documentary Short Subject

Ten films will advance after 96 qualified in the category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

After Maria

Fire In Paradise

Ghosts Of Sugar Land

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Makeup And Hairstyling

Ten films will advance in the category. All members of the Academy’s makeup artists and hairstylists branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on January 4, 2020, before voting on the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Rocketman

Music (Original Score)

Fifteen scores will advance. One hundred and seventy scores were eligible in the category, and members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Us

Music (Original Song)

Fifteen songs will advance after 75 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The original songs, along with the film in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:

’Speechless’ from Aladdin

’Letter To My Godfather’ from The Black Godfather

’I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough

’Da Bronx’ from The Bronx USA

”Into The Unknown’ from Frozen II

’Stand Up’ from Harriet

’Catchy Song’ from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

’Never Too Late’ from The Lion King

’Spirit’ from The Lion King

’Daily Battles’ from Motherless Brooklyn

’A Glass of Soju’ from Parasite

’(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman

’High Above The Water’ from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

’I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4

’Glasgow’ from Wild Rose

Animated Short Film

Ten films will advance after 92 films qualified in the category. Members of the short films and feature animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics Of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting For The Days

Live Action Short Film

Ten films will advance after 191 qualified in the category. Members of the short films and feature animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think About Dying

Visual Effects

Ten films remain in the running in the visual effects category. The visual effects branch executive committee determined the shortlist. All members of the branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films online or attend satellite ”bake-off” screenings in January 2020. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate

International Feature Film

The Painted Bird, Czech Republic

Truth And Justice, Estonia

Les Misérables, France

Those Who Remained, Hungary

Honeyland, North Macedonia

Corpus Christi, Poland

Beanpole,Russia

Atlantics, Senegal

Parasite, South Korea

Pain And Glory, Spain.

Nominations voting runs from January 2-7, 2020. Nominations are announced on January 13, 2020, and the 92nd Academy Awards take place in Hollywood on February 9, 2020.