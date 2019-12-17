Academy Unveils 2020 Oscar Shortlists: Check out the List

Yesterday, the Academy announced the shortlisted films in the documentary feature, music, VFX, make-up and hairstyling, and shorts categories.
Check out some of them below:
Documentary feature
Fifteen films will advance in the category after 159 films were submitted. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees, to be announced on January 13, 2020. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge Of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down The House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
Documentary Short Subject
Ten films will advance after 96 qualified in the category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
After Maria
Fire In Paradise
Ghosts Of Sugar Land
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Makeup And Hairstyling
Ten films will advance in the category. All members of the Academy’s makeup artists and hairstylists branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on January 4, 2020, before voting on the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Rocketman
Music (Original Score)
Fifteen scores will advance. One hundred and seventy scores were eligible in the category, and members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Us
Music (Original Song)
Fifteen songs will advance after 75 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The original songs, along with the film in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:
’Speechless’ from Aladdin
’Letter To My Godfather’ from The Black Godfather
’I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough
’Da Bronx’ from The Bronx USA
”Into The Unknown’ from Frozen II
’Stand Up’ from Harriet
’Catchy Song’ from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
’Never Too Late’ from The Lion King
’Spirit’ from The Lion King
’Daily Battles’ from Motherless Brooklyn
’A Glass of Soju’ from Parasite
’(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman
’High Above The Water’ from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
’I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4
’Glasgow’ from Wild Rose
Animated Short Film
Ten films will advance after 92 films qualified in the category. Members of the short films and feature animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics Of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting For The Days
Live Action Short Film
Ten films will advance after 191 qualified in the category. Members of the short films and feature animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think About Dying
Visual Effects
Ten films remain in the running in the visual effects category. The visual effects branch executive committee determined the shortlist. All members of the branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films online or attend satellite ”bake-off” screenings in January 2020. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate
International Feature Film
The Painted Bird, Czech Republic
Truth And Justice, Estonia
Les Misérables, France
Those Who Remained, Hungary
Honeyland, North Macedonia
Corpus Christi, Poland
Beanpole,Russia
Atlantics, Senegal
Parasite, South Korea
Pain And Glory, Spain.
Nominations voting runs from January 2-7, 2020. Nominations are announced on January 13, 2020, and the 92nd Academy Awards take place in Hollywood on February 9, 2020.