Abule-Ado explosion: ‘Proceed to Lagos now’ – PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday called on the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to immediately proceed to Lagos to reassure Nigerians over the monstrous Abule-Ado explosion that killed over 25 people, injured hundreds and rendered many more homeless.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement also accused Buhari displaying embarrassing lethargic approach to governance and the welfare of Nigerians.

He stated that with such a national calamity and attendant loss of lives and property, it is indeed strange that a leader could remain distant and not deem it fit to personally identify with the victims through a visit, but allegedly prefer to wait in the comfort of Aso Presidential Villa to be presented with photographs of the ugly incident.

“The PDP holds as unfortunate that the Buhari Presidency always waits to be reminded or prodded before identifying with our citizens and taking up responsibility whenever our nation is confronted with critical issues that directly affect the wellbeing and security of Nigerians,” the statement read.

“Nigerians had expected Mr. President to always lead from the front on serious national issues, as he promised, but this had not been the case, resulting in leadership failure and myriads of security, economic, environmental and political problems that had bedevilled our nation in the last five years.

“The PDP therefore urges President Buhari’s handlers to immediately schedule a visit to Abule- Ado, Lagos, so that Mr. President can have an on-the-spot assessment of the horrific incident and take corresponding action to avert a future recurrence.”

The PDP spokesman also called for a forensic investigation into the spate of explosions, particularly the Abule-Ado disaster, given the conflicting reports on the cause of the incident.