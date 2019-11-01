AbujaRaid: Hajiya Safiya under fire over Harassment of Ladies in Abuja

Nigerians on social media are criticising the Acting Secretary of the FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajiya Safiya Umar, over alleged indiscriminate arrest of ladies and raids on several nightclubs in Abuja.

It will be recalled that in April 2019, no fewer than 70 ladies were arrested at different nightclubs in Abuja on allegations they were sex workers.

The arrest of the ladies sparked uproar on social media when they claimed they were raped, sexually harassed and extorted by security operatives.

Months later, a new report by David Hundeyin of NewsWire titled “The Untold Story of the AEPB, Abuja’s Uniformed Female Harassment Unit” which detailed the ordeal of the ladies arrested and how the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has been culpable in the alleged extortion and harassment of young women in Abuja metropolis.

In the past few months, there have been several reports of indiscriminate arrest and harassment of ladies in the capital city over alleged acts that do not conform with the city laws.

A Twitter user alleged a few months ago that Abuja police specially stop and search female passengers in taxis, which forced many to start sitting at the front posing as taxi drivers’ wife because that is the only way to escape being harassed by law enforcement agencies.

Hundeyin’s report has indicted Umar as being the mastermind of the series of harassment ladies now experience in Abuja.

“Under her instruction, hundreds of women including nursing mothers were raped, assaulted, kidnapped and unlawfully detained in filthy conditions,” the report said.

The report on the activities of Safiya, and a viral video in which she is seen vehemently condemning ‘indecent dressing’, sparked uproar on Twitter on Thursday as some Nigerians criticise her over claims that she wants to turn Abuja into a Sharia city.

William Ukpe wrote:

There are lots of factors that need to be set straight with #abujaraid. Separation of region & state should be priority. The only reason for arresting those girls was down to Sharia & if you heard Safiya’s words and don’t see it you’re an idiot.

Kiki Mordi of BBC Africa who exposed some university lecturers involved in sexual harassment in her undercover report “Sex for Grades” has also lent her voice to the campaign.

She tweeted.

You have FAILED if you think that this abuse does not concern you because you're not a woman or a woman living in Abuja.

The variables WILL KEEP SHIFTING UNTIL IT GETS TO YOUR DOORSTEP.

This is the FACE of human rights abuse… OFFICIALLY SANCTIONED RAPE AND EXTORTION!#AbujaRaid pic.twitter.com/syZZqP3l2k — Sandalily of Galilee😭 (@kikimordi) October 31, 2019

Don’t ever think this isn’t your problem. Wether male or female. It just isn’t your turn yet. Stand up, speak up. Let them hear us #Abujaraid — Hannah (@HannahMahmud_) October 31, 2019

We need to separate our personal moral beliefs with leadership. We get too emotional or morally just, when dealing issues we don't agree with here. There's need to start respecting individualities. Hajiya safiya umar religious belief, is not the law we live by.#AbujaRaid — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) October 31, 2019

Let me get this straight: she's angry that women are walking around without covering their hair and she thinks she's the single moral compass for a diverse society. So, she's employing men to rape girls. TWO WORDS: ELECTRIC. CHAIR!!!#Abujaraid https://t.co/xDv7zb2NAm — Whore of the gods (@womyn_witch) October 31, 2019

In 2019, some people are arresting women because they don't conform to Islamic codes of fashion. In 2019, the #AbujaRaid was just a sharia law exercise in the Federal Capital Territory. A country that claims to be secular, WTF!!https://t.co/6Y8Ip8Elin — William Ukpe (@William_Ukpe) October 31, 2019

This is where every feminist in Nigeria should show their strength…

It's a fight for everyone. I am a part of this too & in a country where things work, she should be in jail. How do you dictate how people dress in a secular country? In Abuja??? #AbujaRaid https://t.co/gYuJesfzkJ — Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) October 31, 2019

Meanwhile, neither the FCTA nor AEPB, which Hajiya Safiya represents, has issued a statement denying the atrocities.