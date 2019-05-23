Abuja Policeman Says He Saw 17-yr-old Student in a ‘Pool of Blood in Bed’

Sgt. Alufailu Peter, on Thursday, told an FCT High Court that he saw the body of the deceased 17-year-old boy who was allegedly stabbed to death by Rukayat Abdulkareem, in a pool of blood on his bed.

Abdulkareem has been charged with the alleged murder of a 200 level student of the University of Abuja.

Peter who was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Emmanual Ejiofor, told the court that the defendant was arrested by a vigilante group, guarding the Street in Kubwa village and handed over to the nearest police outpost on Jan.11, 2018.

Asked if he picked up the Knife that was allegedly used to stab the late 17-year-old boy from the defendant from the house or from the defendant. he said he picked it up from the house.

Ejiofor referred to pictures Peter took of the deceased’s sister with a hand injury and asked Peter if he could determine by looking at the picture if her injury was a knife stab or a cut.

Peter in response said he could not tell from the picture if the deceased’s sister’s injury was a stab or a cut.

“I did not carry out a forensic investigation.

“I picked up the knife from the crime scene at the deceased’s home,” he said.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, however, adjourned the matter until Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 for the continuation of hearing.

The police alleged that the defendant reportedly left her matrimonial home at Gauraka town, trailed her husband, Usman, to his lover’s house at Gbazango Pipeline, Kubwa, at about 10 p.m.

The defendant got into a fight with the deceased, a son to the defendant’s husband’s alleged lover and allegedly stabbed him to death.