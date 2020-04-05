Abuja Lady commits suicide by drinking Sniper

A 23-year-old lady has committed suicide in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by drinking Sniper, a popular and dangerous pesticide.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, threw the entire area into confusion as neighbours battled to save her life, SaharaReporters writes.

It is understood that the deceased, identified as Rejoice, discovered that her boyfriend was having an affair with another lady and decided to take her own life out of anger.

Sources say the deceased had always threatened to kill herself over the unfaithfulness of her boyfriend.

A resident of the area disclosed that Rejoice had been having financial difficulties to cater for her child, who she had for another man.

Her body was said to have been found in the bathroom and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The FCT police command has yet to confirm the incident.

