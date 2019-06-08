Abuja Court Quashes Summons on Gbajabiamila

An FCT High Court has quashed the summons by an Area Court in Karshi, Abuja asking an aspirant to the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to appear before it on June 10, 2019.

Justice Othman Musa, in an ex parte application, also ordered the Area Court to stay action in whatsoever manner on any case involving Gbajabiamila, Daily Trust writes.

The High Court also ordered the Area Court judge, Anas Isah Mohammed, to transmit a certified record of proceedings of the lower court within seven days.

This followed an application by the leader of the House of Representatives against the African Peoples Party (APP) and the Area Court judge, Anas Isah Mohammed, challenging the criminal charge against him on account of alleged fraud conviction in the USA.

The case was adjourned to June 20 for hearing.

Gbajabiamila is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for speaker of the house of reps.

His bid has however his several hurdles with revelation that he was convicted of fraud in the United States.