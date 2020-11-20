Abuja Court orders ‘arrest’ of Atiku’s son

The Upper Area Court at Kubwa in Abuja has ordered the immediate arrest of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.

Bashir Danmaisule gave the order, following Abubakar’s failure to comply with a judgment that he should hand over their three sons to his divorced wife, Maryam Sherif after she instituted a case against Abubakar, at the Upper Area Court at Gudu, also in Abuja.

She sought the court’s leave to grant her custody of her three sons

The court, on October 27, 2020, delivered judgment on the matter, ordering Abubakar to hand over the children to Sherif with immediate effect.

But following the non-compliance of the defendant, Sherif’s counsel, Nasir Saidu, applied for the issuance of a judgment-debtor summons for the defendant to appear in court to explain why he did not obey the court’s order and why he should not be committed to prison, The Nation reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

