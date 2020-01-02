Abuja Bank Robbery: ‘Banker told us it’d be a smooth operation’ – Suspect confesses [Video]

One of the four suspects nabbed at a branch of First Bank, Mpape in Abuja after their robbery attack was foiled on Saturday has narrated how they were hired by a staff of the bank to pull off the heist.

“He told us he will give us all the information we need, that the deal is simple and everybody will come out successfully,” the suspect said.

The suspect made the confession while they were being paraded by the Police in Abuja on Tuesday.

The robbery attack was foiled by a joint team of Police and the Nigerian army who trapped the suspects inside the bank for several hours.

See a clip of his confession below.