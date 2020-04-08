ABU student produces manual ventilator for COVID-19 patients

Usman Dalhatu, a 200-level student of Mechanical Engineering at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, has designed and produced a manual ventilator, to be used for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Dalhatu, 20, said in a chat with PRNigeria that he decided to fabricate the manual ventilator as part of effort to assist the Federal Government (FG) contain the pandemic sweeping through the country.

The young inventor, who hails from Gombe State, revealed that it took him only two days to manufacture the ventilator, adding that he can mass produce the ventilator within a short period.

The ABU Zaria undergraduate also disclosed that the ‘Extra Clean Machine’ which he designed and produced has already gotten a patent and trademark certificate, and is currently been sold in Abuja and Gombe State.

“I have equally manufactured an electric cooking stove. I have several projects I am presently working on. But I am appealing to the government to patronize my products, and also assist me in any other relevant way,” he stated.

The manual ventilator produced by Dalhatu comprises of a motor, a disk that converts circular motion into linear motion, shaft, Carbon dioxide intake and outlet, Oxygen outlet, and a voltmeter.

Other components of the machine include control button, speed increasing point, battery, charging point, and Oxygen mask.