‘Absolute Bollocks’ – Klopp slams plans to expand Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has strongly rejected the idea that the Champions League could be expanded.

Following a 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday, the Premier League leaders will next face Aston Villa in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

And less than 24 hours after that, they will play in a Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

“We have to cut off games not put more in. Until then we have to do what we do,” said Klopp.

Klopp will fly to Qatar with a senior 23-man squad on Sunday morning, with Liverpool’s under-23s coach Neil Critchley expected to take charge of a youthful side for Tuesday’s game at Villa Park.

Liverpool are among six Premier League clubs reportedly supporting plans to expand the Champions League group stage, a proposal which could apparently see the abolition of FA Cup replays and the removal of the second leg of the League Cup semi-final.

“Today I read the top clubs want more games in the Champions League,” said Klopp. “I am not involved in these plans. That’s absolute bollocks.”

When asked about the fixture congestion that sees his side play eight matches in four weeks in three competitions on two continents, he said: “We have to deal with it.”