Abraham scores as Chelsea stun Arsenal

Chelsea staged a stunning late comeback to snatch victory and ruin Mikel Arteta’s return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal manager.

Arteta, taking charge of his first home game since succeeding sacked Unai Emery, looked on course for three important points after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early header put the Gunners in front.

But Chelsea were gifted an equaliser seven minutes from time when goalkeeper Bernd Leno hopelessly misjudged Mason Mount’s free-kick to leave substitute Jorginho with a simple tap in from the line.

Arteta’s home bow was to get even more painful as the Blues struck again with three minutes of normal time left, Tammy Abraham turning Arsenal substitute Shkodran Mustafi in the area before firing through Leno’s legs to complete the smash-and-grab raid.

Arsenal, who lost defender Calum Chambers to injury in the first half, will start 2020 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Lampard’s men meanwhile open up a four-point gap on Manchester United in the race for the final Champions League spot.