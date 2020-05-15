Abraham Attah from “Beasts of No Nation” is All Grown Up and Glowed Up

Tofunmi OluwashinaMovies / Music / NewsNo Comment on Abraham Attah from “Beasts of No Nation” is All Grown Up and Glowed Up

Abraham Attah had grown up to become a handsome young man.

The teenager who made his film debut in the critically acclaimed movie, ‘Beasts of No Nations’ is all grown up and glowed up.

The Ghanaian child star’s Instagram account has a few pictures that is sure to have a number of us drooling.

Ripped abs and muscles, a handsome face and a thing for athletics is a killer combination and he seems to possess all of that and some.

Abraham Attah rose to prominence after he played the role of Agu, a child soldier in a war-torn Africa, alongside Idris Elba in Uzodinma Iweala’s ‘Beasts of No Nation’.

Check out some of his recent pictures below.

