About 500 US national security leaders endorse Biden

Almost 500 senior military officials and national security experts, including some who worked under U.S. President Donald Trump, have signed an open letter endorsing Democratic Party nominee, Joe Biden for president.

The letter, published on Thursday, argues that the current president has demonstrated that he is “not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office”.

It also says that Biden has “the experience and wisdom necessary to navigate America through a painful time”.

“We are former public servants who have devoted our careers, and in many cases risked our lives, for the U.S.

“We are generals, admirals, senior non-commissioned officers, ambassadors and senior civilian national security leaders,” the letter reads.

“We are Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

“We love our country; unfortunately, we also fear for it.”

Among the signatories was one of Trump’s most senior military advisers, Rtd. Gen. Paul Selva, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff until July 2019.

The letter was released the month after a controversial article in the U.S. magazine, ‘The Atlantic’ claimed that Trump had called Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers”.

President Trump has strongly denied the report and said that he supports U.S. service members.

Biden leads Trump by about seven points across national opinion polls heading into the November 3 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

